TWO former EastEnders stars land roles in Doctors

From Walford to Letherbridge…

Two former EastEnders actors have landed guest roles in Doctors.

Lucy Benjamin and Jasmine Armfield – better known as Lisa Fowler and Bex Fowler – will appear in the medical soap next week.

Benjamin will play Jan Fisher, a married woman who visits The Mill and confides in Emma that she is having difficulty sleeping.

The GP suspects all is not well with her patient’s marriage, and urges Jan to open up, without success.

The episode, airing on Monday 24th May, then follows Emma over the course of a month as she has several more encounters with Jan.

On Jan’s second visit to the surgery, Emma notices a red mark on her cheek, and Jan reveals that her husband, Mark, has thrown her out of their house after she accused him of having an affair; leading Emma to ask if she is frightened of her partner.

Emma then has a third and final encounter with Jan while doing an FME (Forensic Medical Examiner) shift at the police station. Has Jan been murdered by her husband?

From Walford to Letherbridge

Armfield, meanwhile, will star as vegan activist Layla Roberts in an episode airing on Thursday 27th May.

Jimmi bumps into Layla on his way to work, who is collecting donations for an eco charity. Layla is then confronted by ex boyfriend Tom, who wants to talk about their recent split.

She insists Tom doesn’t look well, and urges him to pay Jimmi a visit. Tom relents, and tells the medic that Layla broke up with him after he ate a bacon sandwich, and that he hasn’t been taking care of himself since.

But Jimmi senses that Tom is holding back, and when he later catches him drinking, he urges him to tell him what’s really going on.

Armfield was a regular fixture in Albert Square from 2014 to 2020. Her biggest storyline was in 2019, when her character, Bex, became overwhelmed by the prospect of going to Oxford University, and attempted to take her own life.

Bex recovered and was last seen in March 2020, boarding a tube, having decided to defer her place at Oxford for a year so that she could go travelling.

Benjamin was initially in EastEnders from 1998 to 2003, but has returned to the soap for three subsequent guest appearances – in 2010, 2017 and 2019 – 2020.