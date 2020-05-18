Jasmine's about to have her world turned upside down...

Today’s Home and Away sees Jasmine Delaney celebrate that she is pregnant with her late husband, Robbo’s baby… but how will everyone react to the news?

Home and Away fans will know that Jasmine has been trying to piece her life back together since losing Robbo in a fatal car crash earlier this year.

However, it seems there might be a light at the end of the tunnel for the grieving wife when she pieces together all the signs and comes to the conclusion that she is pregnant.

But while she is overjoyed to have this connection to her beloved late husband, Irene Roberts is worried Jasmine is getting ahead of herself.

Despite being completely sure she is having a baby, Jasmine admits to Irene that she hasn’t actually done a pregnancy test.

But after running through her symptoms, Jasmine convinces Irene of her happy news, and the pair are soon excitedly planning when they can shout the news from the rooftops.

However, Jasmine wants to break the news to best friend Tori first, knowing that the news that she is going to be giving Grace a little half brother or sister will be huge for her.

But when she gets to the Morgan house, Jasmine instantly realises this isn’t the time to reveal her happy news because Mason’s ashes have just been delivered.

The family are stunned to find Mason brought home like this, and Justin and Tori discuss what they will do with their little brother now they have got him back.

As the pair decide to scatter his ashes, Tori asks Jasmine to look after Grace for her – oblivious to the fact Jasmine is hiding a huge baby secret.

But when will Jasmine decide to tell everyone about her happy news?

And will she ever get around to taking a pregnancy test to make it all official?

Watch Home and Away every weekday at 1.15pm and 6pm on Channel 5