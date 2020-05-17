Steve and Leanne are united in their grief...

Next week’s Coronation Street will see Steve McDonald and Leanne Battersby have their world turned upside down when doctors reveal their son Oliver might have mitochondrial disease.

The pair have spent the last few weeks worried sick about their three-year-old son as he continued to suffer with seizures.

First Oliver suffered a fit while he was being looked after by baby-sitter Summer, then he suffered more while at home with Leanne.

There have also been warning signs along the way, with Oliver’s pre-school telling Leanne that he was sadly failing to meet a lot of his developmental milestones.

After being in and out of hospital where he has undergone tests recently, next week’s Coronation Street sees doctors sedate Oliver and take him for a brain scan.

But a terrified Steve and Leanne are horrified when they realise their living nightmare is only just beginning, because after Oliver undergoes some genetic blood tests, doctors reveal that his condition is worse than they first thought.

As the two families pull together, they’re all devastated to get the diagnosis of mitochondrial disease.

But soon Steve is googling the condition and is given hope when he reads than many people can live full and normal lives.

As Steve and Leanne jokily reminisce about Oliver’s childhood, the parents try to be positive about their son’s future.

But Nick is taking a much more serious approach to the whole thing and there is a rift forming between Leanne and Nick.

With Steve and Leanne united in their fear for Oliver, could his diagnosis bring the pair closer together?

