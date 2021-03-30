Unforgotten series 5 has been commissioned by ITV

Unforgotten series 5 is on the way!

Unforgotten series 5 has been officially announced by ITV.

The long-awaited fourth series of Unforgotten last concluded last night in a tear-jerking finale.

If you’ve not caught up, be aware – there are spoilers ahead!

Despite a major character death last night, there’s still some good news on the horizon; Unforgotten isn’t over just yet!

Today, ITV has announced that the hit crime drama will continue for a fifth season, thanks to the fourth series’ success.

According to their announcement, Unforgotten series 5 will see DI Sunny Khan return for a brand new case. The most exciting news? He will be given a brand new partner in crime on his next assignment.

ITV thanked Nicola Walker for ‘playing the brilliant role of Cassie Stuart’, and called Unforgotten ‘one of the best-loved and most critically acclaimed police dramas on TV’.

Despite all the buzz about Line of Duty season 6, millions of people still tuned into Unforgotten series 4.

Episodes 1-5 each averaged an impressive 7.5 million viewers based on seven-day consolidated viewing figures.

This is a massive increase on the last series and it’s proof that ITV’s drama remained unforgotten!

What happened in the Unforgotten series 4 finale?

After episode 5 ended with DCI Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker) involved in a horrific car crash, the season finale opened with her being taken to hospital.

Her partner, DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) began spreading the word and bringing Cassie’s family to her side.

With Cassie out of action, Sunny set out to find the man who injured his colleague.

He learned that the driver of the car that crashed into Cassie’s could well be Matthew Walsh’s murderer.

Sunny eventually identified the man who killed Walsh as Dean Barton (Andy Nyman), but there wasn’t much time for celebration.

One of Cassie’s surgeons explained that Cassie’s injuries were substantially worse than they feared. “Someone with that level of damage is, I’m so sorry to say, unlikely to recover brain function.”

The rest of the episode followed Sunny and Cassie’s family as they dealt with their loss, closing out with Sunny’s eulogy at his friend’s funeral.

Did you miss Unforgotten? You can catch up with the latest season on ITV Hub. Seasons 1-3 are also available to stream on BritBox. For even more shows to enjoy, check out our TV Guide.