Us on BBC1 is a new Tom Hollander drama adapted by David Nicholls from his hugely popular novel of the same name.

Nicholls also wrote Starter For Ten, which was turned into a 2006 film starring James McAvoy. Plus he penned One Day, which was made into a 2011 movie starring Anne Hathaway. Us is just one of a number of great BBC dramas.

Here’s everything you need to know about Us on BBC1 starring Tom Hollander

Us on BBC1 – start date

The BBC is yet to officially confirm a start date for Us, although it will be on this autumn.

What’s the plot of Us?

Douglas Petersen (Tom Hollander) is stunned when his wife Connie tells him that she’s not sure she wants to be married to him anymore. As they go on their grand tour of Europe, Douglas makes it his mission to win his wife’s love back. And to repair his difficult relationship with their son Albie.

The BBC says: “Reflecting David Nicholls’ signature mix of humour and heartbreak, Us brings the Petersens’ poignant and often hilarious story to life, taking viewers with them on their once-in-a-lifetime journey through some of the most beautiful cities in the world.”

David Nicholls says: “It’s a huge thrill to see the novel come to life, and with such a wonderful cast and production team. We want to make something funny, touching and beautiful, to really explore marriage and family life, all against this incredible backdrop.”

Who’s in the cast of Us?

Tom Hollander, known for Baptiste, The Night Manager and Rev, plays the leading role of Douglas. Shetland and Luther actress Saskia Reeves takes on the part of Douglas’s wife Connie. Tom Taylor plays Albie.

Is there a trailer for Us?

Not yet!

How many parts is it?

Four-parts.

What else do we know about US?

As well as starring in Us Tom Hollander is also acting as an executive producer on the series. Meanwhile, filming took place in London, Amsterdam, Venice, Barcelona and Paris.

Us will be screened on BBC1.