Van Der Valk fans call for another series after tense final episode

Fans can't get enough of the series!

Van Der Valk fans are desperate for a second series after Sunday night’s finale.

The first series was made up of three episodes, each one focusing on a Dutch detective.

It’s based on the Van Der Valk drama from the 1970s starring Barry Foster.

Marc Warren stepped into the detective’s shoes for the remake.

Many have taken to Twitter to call for a second instalment.

One wrote, “LOVED the series, superb casting, fantastic location, great storytelling and that iconic theme tune! Hope there’s going to be another series?”

Another added, “Really enjoyed #VanDerValk ….. refreshing to have a series that isn’t overlong and one that has three distinct storylines over three episodes whilst still allowing for great character development. More of this, please”

A third wrote, “Yeah, really enjoyed #VanDerValk. Nice twisty mysteries, a great bunch of regular characters and some very cool locations. Really hoping they do another series…”

And a fourth said, “Wow #VanDerValk what an amazing finale, Marc Warren again smashed it, rest of cast also brilliant, when do we find out if there will be a second series as I can’t wait!”

It looks like a second series is on the cards, although we’re not sure when.

Writer Chris Murray told Radio Times, “We’re developing some scripts for three more films, hopefully, if we get to – once the virus lifts, hopefully.”

Actress Maimie McCoy told This Morning, “We were supposed to be filming now. We should have started the second series this week.

“We’re gutted. It’s been such an amazing response and such huge audiences. I think as a team we’ve created something that’s the beginning of something brilliant.”

Hopefully we’ll get to see more of the detective soon!

Series 1 of Van Der Valk is available on demand via ITV Hub.