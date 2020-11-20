The Vicar of Dibley Christmas 2020 specials will feature James Fleet as adorable Hugo

The Vicar of Dibley Christmas 2020 specials will see the wonderful return of Dawn French as Geraldine Grainger.

The three 10-minute episodes, called The Vicar of Dibley in Lockdown, promise to be one of the highlights of the Christmas TV schedule.

“Back in the dog collar, back in Dibley and back on your telly at Xmas,” says Dawn. “I couldn’t be happier. Bless you.”

Vicar of Dibley Christmas 2020 specials release date

The BBC has revealed that The Vicar of Dibley in Lockdown starts on BBC1 on the 7th December at 8.50pm. It will be shown after a repeat of a classic episode.

The first series of The Vicar of Dibley is being repeated on BBC1 from Monday 23rd November at 8.30pm.

What’s the plot of the Vicar of Dibley Christmas 2020 specials?

Due to lockdown, Geraldine has been separated from her flock. So, she’s taken to delivering her sermons to parishioners via zoom. Over her computer, Geraldine will be talking about all things spiritual and of course chocolate! She will also be getting help from Hugo, although we’re not sure how much help Hugo will be! Also getting in on the act will be some local primary school children.

Other topics that will come up include home made wine and how it’s never a good plan to let Owen cut your hair!

It’s been reveale that the first episode will see the vicar explaining the differences between metres and miles when it comes to social distancing. We also discover that Hugo is having trouble listening to his dad David telling the same stories over and over again during lockdown.

Writer Richard Curtis says: “Like every village in the country, there’s been a lot happening in Dibley this year – Dawn [as the vicar] has got a lot to say about it.”

Who’s in the specials?

As well as Dawn French as Geraldine, James Fleet will reprise his role as loveable Hugo. Sadly many of the original cast of the comedy, which first aired in 1994, are no longer with us. It’s been revealed there will be a nod in the specials to the vicar’s dear friend Alice Tinker. Alice was played by Notting Hill actress Emma Chambers, who died in 2018 aged 53.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, watch this space.

The Vicar of Dibley Christmas 2020 specials will be screened on BBC1 starting on the 17th December at 8.50pm (see our TV Guide for more shows to enjoy).