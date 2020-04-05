VICIOUS ATTACK in Emmerdale leads to THIS shock confession

Bob Hope has got news for Wendy Posner...

Next week’s Emmerdale sees Wendy Posner caught up in a scary attack as she is mugged in broad daylight. But her ordeal leads to Bob Hope making a huge confession.

Emmerdale fans know that Bob has had a soft spot for Wendy ever since she arrived in the village.

But while they are both single, Bob has stalled telling Wendy how he feels about her.

With Wendy not only grieving for her eldest son, Lee, after he was accidentally killed by Robert Sugden, she is also struggling to get her head around the fact Lee raped Victoria after meeting her on a night out last year.

Wendy is now living in the village so that she can be close to Victoria and her grandson, Harry… but she has no idea that Bob has developed feelings for her.

Next week’s Emmerdale sees Bob organising a treasure hunt in the village in a bid to bring Victoria and her ex, Luke, back together.

But while Bob is playing matchmaker, it doesn’t take Mandy Dingle long to encourage Bob to act on his own feelings and tell Wendy how he feels about her.

Bob is nervous about putting his heart on the line, but agrees now is the time to bite the bullet.

However, before he can confess all to Wendy, he is stopped in his tracks when she has her handbag snatched in broad daylight.

Wendy is horrified by the attack and Bob tries to comfort her, but instead of just being there for his friend, he decides to seize the moment and tells a shaken Wendy about his secret feelings.

But how will Wendy react to the news she’s got an admirer?

Will Bob’s feelings be reciprocated? Or has he just put his heart on the line only to have it broken?

Emmerdale’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and now airs three episodes a week on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.