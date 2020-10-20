Vick Hope – things you didn’t know about the TV and radio presenter

Vick Hope is everything from a style icon to a human rights activist - here is everything you need to know about the radio and TV presenter who puts a smile on everyone's face...

Vick Hope is best known for brightening up the airwaves on the Capital Breakfast Show alongside Roman Kemp until her departure from the station in February 2020.

Since then Vick has spent time presenting Classic FM’s Revision Hour, before joining BBC Radio 1 to present the Life Hacks and Official Chart: First Look on a Sunday afternoon.

Most recently Vick has landed a role presenting The Daily Drop, which is a new spin off show for I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2020.

Most fans of the presenter will know that:

She danced with Graziano Di Prima in the 16th series of Strictly Come Dancing

She’s been backstage reporter for The Voice and The X Factor

She worked as entertainment reporter on ITV daytime show Lorraine

But what else do we know about Vick Hope? Here are several things you probably don’t know…

1. She’s best friends with Roman Kemp

As well as being Vick’s former Capital Breakfast show co-host, Roman is also her best friend. But the pair didn’t meet on the airwaves… they actually knew each other way before working at Capital. Vick met Roman when they co-hosted ITV2 show 2Awesome, where they chatted to famous singers like The Vamps and Pixie Lott. They also both presented Red Bull TV show, Can You Make It.

2. She writes children’s books

Vick and Roman are such good friends they have written two children’s books together. The first called ‘Listen Up: Rule the airwaves, rule the school’ was released last year, and the sequel is coming out in January 2021.

3. She’s got a surprising morning routine

While most of us get up and head straight for the shower or perhaps reach for a coffee, Vick prefers a much more energetic start to the day. She told The Times: “The first thing I do when I wake up is dance around my flat to Lizzo, Robyn or Ariana Grande. Sometimes singing into my hairbrush. Doing that gives me joy.”

4. She can speak lots of languages

Vick studied modern languages at Emmanuel College in Cambridge and can speak French, Spanish and Portuguese. In fact Vick was so determined to go to university in Cambridge that she taught herself Spanish and took night classes for extra A-Level subjects so that she could win her place there.

5. She started her career at a newspaper

After finishing university Vick moved to Argentina for a year where she worked as a journalist and became the youngest ever writer employed by expat newspaper The Argentina Independent. While she was in Buenos Aires she landed her job at MTV, and when she moves back to the UK she was able to break into British mainstream TV.

6. She’s travelled the world



Vick has visited some far-flung places thanks to her career. Not only has she visited South Africa while filming Carnage with Freddie Flintoff and Lethal Bizzle in 2018, but she has also climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, and spent time in Dubai while working at Capital FM. Vick also loves to travel in her spare time and often shares travel pictures with her 111k followers on Instagram.

7. She is a human rights activist

As well as working with Amnesty International since she was just 16, Vick has worked closely with the charity Help Refugees and volunteers at a weekly refugee project near her home in London. Alongside Anthony Joshua and Prince Harry, Vick is also heavily involved in Made By Sport, a charity that helps disadvantages young people through sport.

Vick Hope’s Fact File



Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the presenter….

How old is she?

Vick Hope’s age is 31. She was born on 25th September 1989.

Is she in a relationship?

Vick Hope was previously in a long-term relationship with Friday Night Dinner actor Tom Rosenthal, which ended in 2017.

Does she have children?

Vick Hope doesn’t have any children.

Where was she born?

Vick Hope was born in Newcastle upon Tyne.

How tall is she?

Vick Hope is 5ft 7.

Instagram: @vicknhope

Twitter: @VickNHope

Main picture credit: Getty