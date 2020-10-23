Victoria Derbyshire has ‘signed’ up for the new series of I’m A Celebrity

Broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire is said to be heading to the castle...

BBC journalist Victoria Derbyshire has reportedly signed up for I’m A Celebrity 2020.

The broadcaster, best known for her BBC series The Victoria Derbyshire Show which was controversially axed in January, is said to have signed on the dotted line for the new series which will be in a Welsh castle.

A source told The Sun: “Victoria is always game for a challenge so when she was approached for I’m A Celebrity she jumped at the chance.

“It’s always something she’s wanted to do but because of her family she’s never wanted to fly to Australia and be away from them for so long.

“When the show moved to Wales and the opportunity came up, she didn’t want to look a gift horse in the mouth so she said yes straight away.”

If the rumours are true, the 52-year-old will be joining other big names including Vernon Kay and Coronation Street legend Beverley Callard in Gwrych Castle.

The news comes as it was revealed that Vick Hope will be fronting new I’m A Celeb spin off show The Daily Drop.

Plus, a new trailer has just dropped for the upcoming main series. It sees hosts Ant and Dec continuing to be confused about where they are! They’re seen discovering a red phone box and trying to find out if Kiosk Kev can help them find camp. But unfortunately for the lads Kev just asks them a question about what percentage of people stay in their pyjamas all weekend.

Let’s hope Ant and Dec can find their way to the castle in time for the new series to start!

I’m A Celebrity, possibly featuring Victoria Derbyshire, will return to ITV in November (see our TV guide for more shows to enjoy).

The new series is being filmed in Australia rather than Wales due to the pandemic.