Suranne Jones to star in new BBC1 thriller Vigil from Bodyguard makers

Ex-Corrie star plays cop who finds herself at the heart of a nuclear crisis

Doctor Foster’s Suranne Jones will star in new BBC1 thriller Vigil, which is from the makers of Bodyguard and Line of Duty.

The former Coronation Street star will play DCI Amy Silva, who finds herself at the heart of a nuclear crisis in the six-part series.

Amy leads an investigation following the mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death on board a Trident nuclear submarine. Suranne’s character will find herself clashing with the security services as she delves into a “conspiracy that threatens the very heart of Britain’s nuclear deterrent”.

Vigil, which will be set and filmed in Scotland, has been created and written by BAFTA-nominated writer Tom Edge.

Suranne said: “Tom Edge has created a thrill of a story, set in a world I knew nothing about. The cast and crew World Productions have put together to tell this story is so exciting. Amy Silva is a brilliantly complex character, thrown into a highly charged situation where her authority is weakened.

“We watch as she navigates her own personal trauma and loss, all at a time when she’s questioning her relationships and life choices. It feels fresh and relevant and I can’t wait to start filming.”

Who stars in Vigil?

As well as Suranne, the BBC has revealed that Line of Duty’s Martin Compston will also feature. Plus Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones, The Good Fight), Shaun Evans (Endeavour, Whitechapel), Anjli Mohindra (Bodyguard, Bancroft), Paterson Joseph (The Leftovers, Peep Show), Connor Swindells (Sex Education, Jamestown), Adam James (Doctor Foster, Deep State), and Gary Lewis (His Dark Materials, Billy Elliot).

When will Vigil be on BBC1?

The Beeb has yet to announce a date for Vigil (which is a working title, so could change).