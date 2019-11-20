WAR on Ramsay Street as battle lines are drawn between THESE Neighbours legends

There's drama in Neighbours as Toadie Rebecchi and Paul Robinson declare war...

The Lassiters’ hidden camera scandal hits an all-time low in today’s Neighbours as news that Kyle Canning has started a class action case against the hotel becomes public knowledge… leading to war between lawyer Toadie and hotel owner Paul.

Just when it seemed the hidden camera scandal couldn’t hurt anyone else on Ramsay Street, things are set to get far worse now that the class action against Lassiters has begun.

Today’s episode sees the advert about the class action hit the newspapers, and it doesn’t take long for what Kyle and Toadie are up to to become public knowledge.

But while most people on Ramsay Street are horrified that such a huge battle is taking place between two neighbours… the phones are ringing off the hook in the office at Rebecchi Law, with people who have been victim to the camera scandal wanting to join the class action.

However, while Toadie and Kyle start putting their case against the hotel together, others are suffering because of the drama, with former manager Terese Willis on the verge of falling off the wagon as she’s temped to drink.

Across the street Amy Williams is also caught in the middle of the drama… with her boyfriend Kyle and dad Paul now at loggerheads, while she just wishes the whole sex tape drama would go away.

Things get seriously heated in the middle of Ramsay Street when Paul and Toadie come face to face – and battle lines are drawn down the middle of the famous road.

On one side there is Paul, along with Terese and their hotel colleagues Pierce Greyson and Chloe Brennan.

While on the other side Toadie and Kyle are being supported by Shane and the rest of the scandal victims. But who will be victorious when the whole thing gets to court?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5