This new fantasy series is based on an independent comic book and has just dropped on Netflix!

Warrior Nun is the latest fantasy series arriving on Netflix, following a teenage girl’s destiny to fight off evil forces.

Here’s everything you need to know…

What is Warrior Nun about?

The series follows a group of nuns, who have been secretly battling evil supernatural forces for decades.

Protagonist Ava is an orphan and non-believer, but she’s chosen to wield a magical halo as a weapon.

She is resurrected and gets caught up in a battle between heaven and hell.

This causes some tension between Ava and the older, more traditional members of her group, Order of the Cruciform Sword.

With great power comes great responsibility, and Ava must juggle her role as a warrior with her life as a teenager.

That’s easier said than done of course, will she manage to strike a balance and defeat the supernatural?

Who stars in Warrior Nun?

Ava is played by Portuguese actress Alba Baptista, and it’s one of her first English-language roles.

She’s joined by a host of European actors, with this series providing a breakthrough role for many.

These include Toya Turner, Lorena Andrea and Kristina Tonteri-Young, who join the cast in supporting roles.

Other stars include Tristán Ulloa (Terminator: Dark Fate), Thekla Reuten (Lucky Man) and Joaquim de Almeida (The Hitman’s Bodyguard).

Is there a trailer?

Yes. Netflix has shared a trailer to give us a taste of what to expect.

By the looks of things, there’ll be lots of action scenes and plenty of drama. We can’t wait!

When can we watch Warrior Nun?

The series starts on Thursday 2nd July, and there’s 10 episodes in total.

Will you be tuning in? It sounds like it should be really good fun and a great watch!