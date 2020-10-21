Warwick Davis to star in Willow TV series sequel on Disney Plus

Warwick Davis will play hero Willow Ufgood once more

Warwick Davis has revealed that he’s “thrilled” to be starring in a new Disney Plus sequel TV series to hit film Willow.

The 1988 fantasy adventure movie was directed by Ron Howard – who’s returning for the TV series as an executive producer – and was produced by Star Wars legend George Lucas.

It’s been revealed that the new series, which will be filmed in Wales like the original film, will be set many years in the future and will introduce new characters.

Warwick Davis revealed that he was delighted to be returning to an age of swords, sorcery, myths and monsters as hero Willow Ufgood.

“So many fans have asked me over the years if Willow will make a return, and now I’m thrilled to tell them that he will indeed,” says Tenable host Warwick. “Many have told me they grew up with ‘Willow’ and that the film has influenced how they view heroism in our own world. If Willow Ufgood can represent the heroic potential in all of us, then he is a character I am extremely honored to reprise.”

Ron Howard added: “It’s creatively exciting to not only revisit the world and characters first conceived by George Lucas, Bob Dolman and myself but to see it take flight in such fresh, fun and cinematic ways through the imagination of Jon Kasdan and Team Willow.

“This isn’t a nostalgic throw-back, it’s a creative lean-forward and it’s a blast to be a part of it all.”

Jon M. Chu (In The Heights) will direct the pilot, and will serve as executive producer.

He commented: “Growing up in the ’80s, ‘Willow’ has had a profound effect on me. The story of the bravest heroes in the least likely places allowed me, an Asian-American kid growing up in a Chinese restaurant looking to go to Hollywood, to believe in the power of our own will, determination and of course, inner magic.

“So the fact that I get to work with my heroes from Kathleen Kennedy to Ron Howard is bigger than a dream come-true. It’s a bucket-list moment for me. Jon Kasdan and Wendy Mericle have added such groundbreaking new characters and delightful surprises to this timeless story that I can’t wait for the world to come along on this epic journey with us.”

Willow, starring Warwick Davis, will be shown on Disney Plus UK (see our TV guide for more shows to enjoy).