Gogglebox has rapidly become arguably Channel 4’s biggest show. Here’s how to watch Gogglebox online anywhere in the world.

Gogglebox 2021 has arrived, with the armchair TV critics taking aim at a host of new shows. Among the shows they will be watching in the first episode are This Morning, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, Surviving Death and Married at First Sight Australia.

They will also be watching the TV news coverage of Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing a road map out of lockdown. And they will be reviewing C4’s huge hit show It’s A Sin.

Among the Gogglebox cast this year are old favourites like Giles and Mary, who are always a hilarious double act. Plus there’s familiar faces like Jenny and Lee.

Amazingly Gogglebox started all the way back in 2013. It was first narrated by Caroline Aherne and is now narrated by Craig Cash.

Lots of people have taken part on the show over the years, but possibly the most famous is Scarlett Moffatt. She shot to fame on the series during her time on it between 2014 and 2016. Since leaving the show, Scarlett has gone on to make a string of shows. She of course won the 2016 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

How to watch Gogglebox 2021 free online with BBC1 in the UK

Gogglebox starts on C4 on Friday 26th February at 9pm on Channel 4. You can stream Gogglebox online via on demand service All 4.

How to watch Gogglebox online from abroad

There is a handy way to watch your favourite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it is called VPN.

This lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favourite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

But which VPN will suit your needs best?

Our favourite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favourite TV show on.

From laptops to a Smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick and games consoles to a mobile phone, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location.

How to watch Gogglebox in America

Gogglebox sadly isn’t being shown in America.