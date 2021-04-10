Here's how to watch The Grand National online anywhere in the world

The Grand National 2021 promises to be one of the sporting highlights of the year. Here’s how to watch The Grand National online anywhere in the world.

A huge field will line up to take on the famous Aintree fences for the first time in two years after last year’s race was cancelled due to the pandemic.

We had to make do with the Virtual Grand National in 2020, which was won by Potters Corner, who now lines up in the real thing. Will Potters Corner find the actual fences as easy to jump as the virtual ones?

Cloth Cap is likely to go off favourite, but with fences like Becher’s Brook in its way there’s no guarantee it can land its short odds.

Meanwhile, Rachel Blackmore has a good chance to become the first female jockey to win the race on Minella Times. Sadly, two-time Grand National winner Tiger Roll isn’t in the field. If you fancy a long shot, there’s plenty running at odds of 100-1 – you never know!

How to watch The Grand National free online with ITV

ITV will screen The Grand National live at 5.15pm. ITV’s coverage of the racing at Aintree will run from 2pm to 6.15pm.

How to watch The Grand National online from abroad

How to watch The Grand National in Australia

Foxtel will be showing the great race on Sky Thoroughbred Central.