How to watch BBC thriller The Serpent online anywhere in the world

The Serpent on BBC1 promises to be one of the highlights of the Christmas TV schedule this year, bringing to life a remarkable serial killer story. Here’s how to watch The Serpent online anywhere in the world.

The new crime thriller, which is inspired by real-life events, will see TV favourite Jenna Coleman leading the cast alongside renowned French actor Tahar Rahim.

The Serpent tells the astonishing true story of Charles Sobhraj, a serial killer (nicknamed The Serpent) who targeted Western travellers during the 70s and became one of Interpol’s most wanted men.

Psychopath, con man, thief and master of disguise, Charles Sobhraj was the chief suspect in the unsolved murders of up to 20 young Western travellers on the ‘hippie trail’ across India, Thailand and Nepal between 1975 and 1976.

One of the most elusive criminals of the 20th century, Charles Sobhraj repeatedly slipped from the grasp of authorities worldwide and by 1976 he had arrest warrants on three different continents.

When Herman Knippenberg, a junior diplomat at the Dutch Embassy in Bangkok, unwittingly walked into Sobhraj’s intricate web of crime, he set off an extraordinary chain of events that saw Knippenberg seek to bring Sobhraj to justice for his terrible crimes.

How to watch The Serpent online in the UK for free

The Serpent is an eight part series and will start on BBC1 at 9pm on New Year’s Day.

You can watch online via BBC iPlayer and the series will also be available in the same place if you want to catch up on each episode at a later date.

How to watch The Serpent online from abroad



There is a handy way to watch your favourite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it is called VPN.

This lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favourite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

But which VPN will suit your needs best?

How to watch The Serpent in the US



The Serpent is currently unavailable to watch in America at the moment.

How to watch The Serpent in Australia



Sadly, here are also no plans to show the The Serpent in Australia at the moment.

