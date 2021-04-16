Here's how to watch the World Snooker Championship online anywhere in the world

The World Snooker Championship is one of the highlights of the sporting calendar. Here’s how to watch the World Snooker Championship online anywhere in the world.

Ronnie O’Sullivan was crowned the 2020 World Snooker Champion, beating Kyren Wilson 18-8 in a one-sided final.

The 45-year-old, arguably the game’s greatest ever player, will now be going for a seventh title, which would equal Stephen Hendry’s record.

However, despite his incredible record, Ronnie isn’t actually the favourite for the tournament. That honour goes to Judd Trump, while Neil Robertson, John Higgins and Mark Selby all have strong claims.

Whoever wins, there’s sure to be some memorable moments as the players head to the famous Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

Millions of fans tuned into last year’s final and we’re sure the 2021 World Snooker Championship will provide just as much excitement.

How to watch the World Snooker Championship online for free in the UK

You can stream all the matches for free on BBCiPlayer. Coverage is split on screen between BBC1, BBC2, BBC4, the BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website. The tournament runs from Saturday, 17 April to Monday, 3 May.

How to watch the World Snooker Championship online from abroad

There is a handy way to watch your favourite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it is called VPN.

This lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favourite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

But which VPN will suit your needs best?

Our favourite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favourite TV show on.

From laptops to a Smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick and games consoles to a mobile phone, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

This is the number one rated VPN in the world right now and as well as trying it out for free for a month, you can sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

How to watch the World Snooker Championship online in the US

Streaming service DAZN is showing the snooker in the US. It costs $19.99 a month to sign up or $99 for the year. And the service also shows other sports including cricket.