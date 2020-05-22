Alibi’s gripping new crime thriller We Hunt Together is on its way.



Tense six-part drama We Hunt Together, starring Eve Myles and Babou Ceesay as cops on the trail of two chilling murderers, begins soon.

We Hunt Together plot: What’s in store?

As the series begins, a fateful meeting between manipulative sex chat line worker Freddy (The Halcyon’s Hermione Corfield) and troubled former Congolese child soldier Baba (Baghdad Central’s Dipo Ola), leads to a violent altercation.

As the disturbed pair embark on a chilling murder spree, the drama explores how the case is investigated by grouchy DS Lola Franks, played by Keeping Faith star Eve. Lola is reluctantly paired with cheery DI Jackson Mendy, portrayed by Dark Money’s Babou. But Lola has her own problems to deal with…

“Something happened on duty that changed her so she’s in a dark place and has a huge secret. But Jackson’s a ray of sunshine. He drives her potty, but he kills her with kindness and gets through the cracks,” says Eve, who hopes the drama will intrigue viewers as it follows the killers as much as the cops.

“I hope it’s got the same effect as something like Breaking Bad, where you’re rooting for Freddy and Baba not to get caught. You’re attached to them and yet they do the most heinous of crimes. It makes us ask questions of ourselves.”

Who else is in it?

Former EastEnders star Nigel Harman plays Simon, Freddy’s sleazy boyfriend. Meanwhile Silk’s Neil Stuke and Death in Paradise’s Kris Marshall also appear. The Windsors’ Vicki Pepperdine plays DSI Susan Smart, Lola and Jackson’s boss, who is keen to shut down the case as soon as possible.

We Hunt Together: When will it air?

The series begins on Wednesday 27th May on Alibi at 10pm and continues the following night.