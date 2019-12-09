Wedding day NIGHTMARE on Neighbours when the groom goes MISSING

There's drama on Neighbours for Chloe Brennan and Pierce Greyson's wedding day...

Bride-to-be Chloe Brennan finds her wedding day under threat in today’s Neighbours when both the best man and the groom vanish.

Neighbours fans will know that Chloe and her groom Pierce Greyson haven’t had the smoothest run up to their big day.

Not only did they only get engaged a matter of weeks ago, but Pierce’s troublesome teenage son Hendrix has also been doing his best to split the pair apart.

Most recently Hendrix, who has fallen in love with Chloe, tried to kiss his future step mum, leaving everyone shocked and him reeling with embarrassment when he realised the feeling most definitely wasn’t mutual.

But when Hendrix leaves a note at the Kennedys’ announcing he is going back to Sydney, it is a race against time for Pierce to find his son before he gets on a plane.

Pierce finally tracks him down on a bus en route to the airport, but when Hendrix refuses to come home, it looks like Pierce might be reluctantly standing Chloe up on her wedding day.

Pierce tries to make amends with Hendrix, and the pair have a heart-to-heart, setting their relationship back on track.

But while they are talking, Pierce doesn’t answer Chloe’s calls and she is left wondering if the wedding is even going ahead.

Finally Chloe arrives at the beautiful vineyard venue looking stunning, but with Pierce nowhere to be found, it looks like the wedding might be off.

Thankfully Pierce turns up at the last moment to marry his blushing bride… and Hendrix is even there to take on his role of best man.

But while the rest of the wedding goes smoothly and Chloe and Pierce and pronounced husband and wife, is this the first day of a fresh start for the Greyson family?

Or is Hendrix about to cause more misery and mayhem for the new Mr and Mrs Greyson?

Neighbours currently airs weekdays at 12.50 pm and 6pm on Channel 5