Wedding drama in EastEnders leaves Stuart and Rainie devastated

Stuart and Rainie are tying the knot!

Stuart Highway and Rainie Cross are getting ready for their big day in this week’s EastEnders, but things don’t quite go to plan.

EastEnders fans saw Stuart determined to make Rainie his wife earlier this year after proposing numerous times.

But while his initial attempts to pop the question fell flat (anyone remember him jumping out of a coffin with a ring?!), Stuart finally managed to convince Rainie that getting hitched was a great idea.

However, there was just one problem. Rainie was still married to Max Branning (Jake Wood) at the time, meaning she’d have to get a divorce first.

Of course Max made it tricky for Rainie to get what she wanted, but eventually he agreed to sign the divorce papers.

But in typical Branning fashion, Max went to great lengths to make sure Rainie didn’t get her hands on his cash by selling his half of Walford East to Ian Beale.

The divorce is finalised

Tonight’s EastEnders (Monday 14th September – see our TV Guide for full listings) sees Max announce that his divorce from Rainie is now official.

But while Max will spend this week trying to get his restaurant money back from Ian, Rainie and Stuart get into wedding planning mode.

The pair organise their hen and stag parties, both getting ready for their wedding in style.

Party pooper

But while Ben and Callum get ready for the party, it seems their celebrations are about to be cut short when they start talking about Ben’s plans with Danny Hardcastle.

However, it seems Ben and Callum aren’t the only ones who don’t make it to the party on time… because as the minutes tick by, the bride and groom-to-be are left sitting on their own.

Is this sad twist a bad omen for the big day to come?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One- see our TV Guide for full listings.