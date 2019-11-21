WEDDING drama on Neighbours as THIS couple’s future is thrown into jeopardy

A wedding is thrown into chaos in today's Neighbours when Hendrix Greyson makes plans for sabotage...

Neighbours’ Hendrix Greyson has been trying to get between his dad Pierce Greyson and his fiancee Chloe Brennan for weeks… but today sees him come up with a new way to sabotage their impending wedding.

Ever since Chloe and Pierce got engaged, Hendrix has been trying to split the pair up, unhappy that they are making their relationship official so quickly.

The pair have been so busy with the Lassiters’ hidden camera scandal that they haven’t had time to get their wedding organised, and with the nuptials only a few weeks away, they realise it is time they get their act together.

Today Mr and Mrs Greyson-to-be meet with celebrant Susan Kennedy, planning to go through the finer details of their wedding ceremony.

But first Susan has got one of her infamous wedding quizzes for the pair to do, hoping it will show they’re on the same page when it comes to the big things in life.

However, Hendrix spots his dad’s completed quiz lying around and tries to sabotage the wedding by altering his answers… and his plan works a treat when Susan reads the answers and refuses to marry them.

However, Hendrix’s joy is short-lived when Pierce realises his answers are all wrong and asks Susan if they can take the test again.

Eventually Susan agrees to marry the pair… but while they’re thrilled, Hendrix is annoyed that his plan hasn’t worked.

But Roxy Willis catches him looking lustfully at Chloe and puts to and two together, realising that the teenager has got a crush on his stepmum-to-be.

Hendrix is initially coy about his feelings for Chloe, but eventually he opens up to Roxy about his crush. However, Roxy is adamant that Hendrix shouldn’t get involved, and leave Pierce and Chloe to live happily ever after.

However that all changes when the lack of customers at the Lassiters complex means staff cuts need to be made, and Pierce is forced to put Roxy on notice.

As predicted, Roxy doesn’t take the news well and she soon changes her tune when it comes to Pierce and Chloe, telling Hendrix that she will help him sabotage their wedding as payback for losing her job.

Just how far will the pair go to make sure Pierce and Chloe don’t tie the knot next month?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5