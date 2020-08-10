Weird But True – all you need to know about the Disney Plus series

Expect lots of fun and strange facts!

Weird But True, which is packed with strange and wonderful facts, is heading to Disney Plus for its third series. It’s just one the Disney Plus new shows on the streaming service in August.

The Emmy-Award-winning series, originally on National Geographic, promises that for season three they’ll be going on “even more imaginative and strange adventures”. If you’re interested in subscribing go to the official website of Disney Plus.

Here’s everything you need to know about Weird But True season three…

Who are the presenters?

Science loving duo Charlie Engelman and Carly Ciarrocchi, who will be aiming to inspire kids to get excited about the world around them. Previously Charlie hosted the series with his sister Kirby. There are also weekly guest appearances from astrophysicist Michio Kaku and Nat Geo Photographers and Explorers like Anand Varma.

How many episodes in season 3 of Weird But True?

Thirteen episodes. And they include episodes about dinosaurs, germs, photography, poisonous animals and the solar system. Our intrepid hosts will be seen hunting for dinsoaur fossils, hiking volcanoes and flying planes.

There will also be an element of arts and crafts throughout the series. So there’s plenty for everyone to enjoy and you’ll discover lots about how the world works!

Give me a good fact..

Well, apparently there are more stars in the universe, than grains of sand on the whole planet. Bet you didn’t know that! And we’re promised a lot more amazing facts during the series!

When is Weird But True season 3 on Disney Plus?

Weird But True will be streaming on Disney+ from August 14