What show is Stop the Pigeon from as it trends on Twitter?!

Stop the Pigeon was the theme song for the cartoon Dastardly and Muttley

Stop the Pigeon is rather oddly trending on Twitter in the UK leading some to ask – what show is that from?

Well, Stop the Pigeon is the phrase repeated endlessly in the theme tune to classic cartoon Dastardly and Muttley in their Flying Machines, known in the UK as just Dastardly and Muttley.

You probably have to be a certain age to remember the series as it originally went out way back in 1969!

It saw Dastardly and Muttley trying and failing to lay their hands on a carrier pigeon, thus explaining the theme tune’s name and what it’s going on about.

Dastardly and Muttley in their Flying Machines was a spin off from the iconic Wacky Races. That series, also created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera, saw baddies Dastardly and Muttley play a leading role.

They would try and cheat and scheme their way to winning races but somehow it always seems to go wrong. Despite all Dick’s best evil efforts the Mean Machine inevitably ends up in last place.

Dick Dastardly is always of course accompanied by his snickering dog Muttley. Their racing rivals famously included Penelope Pitstop and The Ant Hill Mob.

In the Wacky Races they were in cars, while in Dastardly and Muttley they flew planes.

The fact that Stop the Pigeon is now trending on Twitter has left many feeling nostalgic for the dynamic duo while some younger Twitter users haven’t got a clue who they are!

The reason it’s trending appears to be in conncetction to the American election.

It’s certainly one of the more bizarre things to trend on Twitter! The lyrics of the famous theme tune include Dick singing: “Nab him, jab him, grab him Stop that pigeon now!”

Hanna and Barbera’s other hits included The Fintstones, Scooby-Doo and Yogi Bear to name a few.