Here is when your favourite soap is on and at what time...

Coronation Street returns to regular scheduling after months of changes thanks to a break in filming earlier this year.

As TV fans around the world already know, production came grinding to a halt in March when the world went into lockdown.

To avoid the soap coming off air completely, ITV reduced the number of episodes aired each week.

As a result, fans have been watching skeleton scheduling since before the summer.

Thankfully TV studios have managed to reopen, this time with strict social distancing rules in place.

And the good news for soap fans is that this means we can now look forward to more episodes on each week.

When is Coronation Street returning to six episodes?

From Monday 14th September Coronation Street will be returning to the regular six episodes a week.

When is Coronation Street on?

The soap will air Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, but with two episodes each day now, instead of just one.

What time is Coronation Street on?

On Mondays and Wednesdays Coronation street will air at 7.30pm and 8.30pm, and on Friday there will be an hour long double episode at 7.30.

The times could change at the last minute as football fixtures are released… but you can keep an eye on any changes by using our handy TV Guide.

Producer, Iain MacLeod, told press earlier this month that returning to six episodes a week at this time was always the plan…

“It has been incredibly important keeping Coronation Street on air over lockdown.

“Lockdown saw viewing figures increase where people returned to the show while there was a lot of uncertainty in the world.

“Since returning to filming we have been anticipating getting back to six episodes around now.

“It has been tricky, but we kept things really simple when we first returned in terms of production, but we always knew we would want to turn up the ambition at some point and bring more characters into scenes.

“We also wanted to double up our speed of filming so that we can get back to six episodes. We are walking a tightrope and just have to make sure we don’t get too ambitious!”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.