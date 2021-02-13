The Masked Singer UK final is on ITV tonight - here is everything you need to know.

The Masked Singer UK final is finally here after weeks of trying to guess who is hiding behind the elaborate costumes of Sausage, Robin and Badger.

But before The Masked Singer finalists are unmasked tonight, here is everything you need to know about the final so you don’t miss a thing.

What time is The Masked Singer UK final on tonight?

The Masked Singer UK final will air on ITV at 7pm on Saturday 13 February. You can catch up with the final at any time after it has aired on ITV Hub.

Who is on The Masked Singer UK panel for the final?

The four regular series 2 panelists, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan will be back for the grand final.

They will also be joined by Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts, who won the last series.

Nicola was unmasked as Queen Bee after beating Katherine Jenkins as Octopus and Jason Mansford as Hedgehog in the final of series one.

Who are the three finalists of The Masked Singer UK?

Over the last few months we have seen some huge names from the celebrity world be unmasked, but now it is time to see which of the final three will take home The Masked Singer crown for 2021.

Fans have got their theories about The Masked Singer finalists Sausage, Robin and Badger… but have they guessed correctly?

Sausage

Fans have been convinced that Stacey Soloman is behind the brilliant Sausage costume since the start of the show.

But some strange happenings on Sheridan Smith’s Wikipedia page has left eagle-eyed fans suspicious that she could be Sausage instead.

Robin

Robin has impressed the panel with his amazing voice, but his moves have also attracted plenty of attention.

Fans are convinced that it could be JLS singer Aston Merrygold hiding behind the Robin costume, but Westlife star Nicky Byrne has also mentioned and so has Olly Murs.

Badger

Badger fans thought that perhaps Good Morning Britain’s Ben Shephard could be hiding in the fury costume, but now they have turned their attention to Jamiroquai’s Jay Kay.

Which celebrities have already been unmasked?

Alien – Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Seahorse – Mel B

Swan – Martine McCutcheon

Grandfather Clock – Glen Hoddle

Bush Baby – John Thomson

Blob – Sir Lenny Henry

Viking – Morten Harket

Harlequin – Gabrielle

Dragon – Sue Perkins

Watch The Masked Singer UK final on Saturday 13th February at 7pm on ITV.