When are EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale on tonight?

Here's when your favourite soaps are on after last week's sudden schedule changes...

EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale were all subject to last minute schedule changes last week after Prince Philip sadly passed away on Friday.

TV fans were left confused after soaps and other shows were cancelled as ITV and BBC aired special tribute programmes dedicated to the Duke of Edinburgh who died aged 99.

We have now got confirmation from both BBC and ITV about when you can watch your favourite soaps.

Here is everything you need to know so you don’t miss a thing…

When is Eastenders on tonight?

EastEnders will be airing their missed Friday night episode this evening (Monday 12th April) right before the original Monday night episode, making it a double bill.

This week’s scheduling for EastEnders is as follows:

Monday 12th – 8.10 and 8.30pm

Tuesday 13th – 7.30pm

Thursday 15th – 7.40pm

Friday 16th – 8.35pm

When is Coronation Street on tonight?

ITV has also moved Friday night’s episode to this week. What would have been Friday’s episodes will air on Monday, while Monday’s episodes will now be added in as an additional evening on Tuesday.

This week’s scheduling for Coronation Street is as follows:

Monday 12th – 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Tuesday 13th – one hour episode at 8pm

Wednesday 14th – 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Friday 16th – one hour special at 7.30pm

When is Emmerdale on tonight?

Emmerdale’s Friday night episode will also air tonight (Monday 12th April) while making Tuesday evening’s episode of the soap a double bill.

This week’s scheduling for Emmerdale is as follows:

Monday 12th – 7pm

Tuesday 13th – hour-long episode 7pm

Wednesday 14th – 7pm

Thursday 15th – 7pm and 8pm

Friday 16th – 7pm

To keep up to date with all other schedule changes see our TV Guide for everything you need to know.