Casualty hasn't been on air for months

Casualty has finally confirmed when the show will be returning to our screens. When does Casualty return?

Well, after being off our screens since September due to the lockdown stopping filming, Casualty will now be back on Saturday, January 2nd, 2021 at 7.35pm.

The show released a first look image of the new episode, which sees the cast all wearing protective gear.

The medics in the picture are Dr Dylan Keogh (William Beck), David Hide (Jason Durr), Ethan Hardy (George Rainsford), Jacob Masters (Charles Venn), Connie Beauchamp (Amanda Mealing), Charlie Fairhead (Derek Thompson) and Robyn Miller (Amanda Henderson).

The BBC teases as “COVID 19 reaches the ED, will the team cope with the toughest challenge of their careers?” Adding: “Connie (Amanda Mealing) battles her personal demons to lead the department with the support of Charlie (Derek Thompson) and Jacob (Charles Venn). Fenisha (Olivia D’Lima) realises she must do everything she can to care for her unborn baby. Will (Jack Nolan) feels angry and frustrated as the hospital struggles to cope with the mounting pressure.”

When filming restarted back in September, Kate Oates, Head of Continuing Drama at BBC Studios, said: “We are thrilled to be back in production with BBC’s longest-running medical show.

“The writers, Casualty teams, cast and crew are back on set with stories that reflect the extraordinary times we are living through. We can’t wait for the audience to see them and to be back in the Saturday night schedule.”

The most recent episode of Casualty – billed as a missing episode – was originally pulled from the schedules due to its sensitive nature. It was then shown in September. Called Code Orange, it was about a chemical posioning.

When does Casualty return?

Casualty returns to BBC1 on Saturday, January 2nd, 2021 at 7.35pm.