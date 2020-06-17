When is EastEnders back on TV? And what happened in the last episode?

EastEnders is off air for the foreseeable, but when will it be back on our screens? Here is everything you need to know...

EastEnders fans have gone into mourning after their favourite soap went off air for the first time in 35 years yesterday.

Viewers were treated to an action packed episode that saw the new owners of the Queen Victoria pub revealed, leaving Phil Mitchell’s (Steve McFadden) nose well out of joint.

But sadly it was the last episode for a while thanks to a break in filming due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TV studios were forced to shut down filming, leaving fans will a skeleton schedule of soaps and other dramas.

But thankfully production at EastEnders starts again at the end of June, meaning we will soon have some new episodes.

When is EastEnders back on TV?

While there hasn’t been a confirmed return date for the soap, filming will resume in the next few weeks.

Sadly for fans, it is likely that EastEnders will be off air for the majority of the summer.

It is thought it’s unlikely we will get any new Walford drama until the end of August, possibly September.

With new safety measures being put into place, filming and production is likely to take longer than usual.

An EastEnders insider told Digital Spy: “Inevitably there will be a jump in time when the episodes resume following the on-screen break, but that doesn’t mean all of the storylines have been scrapped.

“Some stories will obviously have to be tweaked, but this is purely down to filming being halted due to the pandemic.”

There will also be another difference when EastEnders finally returns, and that is shorter episodes.

We’re used to watching four times a week for 30 minutes an episode, but it’s been announced that while we should get back to four episodes a week EastEnders will return with episodes lasting 20 minutes.

What happened in the last episode of EastEnders?

The last episode of EastEnders shown before the break aired on Tuesday 16th June, 2020.

Fans have watched Phil desperately trying to get his hands on the Vic in a bid to win back Sharon Watts.

The pair separated after Sharon’s affair with Keanu Taylor came to light, but they reunited over their shared grief over Denny’s death.

But things took a sour turn once again when Sharon decided she couldn’t live without her baby son, Kayden.

Phil refused to raise Kayden along with Sharon, and the pair split after Phil delivered some nasty home truths.

But in a typical Phil way, he was still determined to buy the Vic, but this time it was just to spite Sharon.

However, the deal seemed to be off when Linda (Kellie Bright) refused to sell her beloved boozer to Phil after the hurtful things he said about Kayden.

Not only did this leave Phil fuming, but also Mick (Danny Dyer) at a loss now they were back at square one.

But Sharon got the last laugh when she and Ian Beale were revealed to be the new owners of the pub.

While Sharon smugly stood behind the bar, Ian couldn’t hide his glee at getting one over on his life-long nemesis.

What will be shown while EastEnders is off air?

Thankfully for EastEnders fans bosses have come up with a way for everyone to get their Walford fix by putting together a series called EastEnders: Secrets from The Square.

The Monday night show will be hosted by Stacey Dooley and feature chats with members of the cast.

Meanwhile, classic episodes will air on Tuesdays, meaning fans can relive the biggest moments in Albert Square.