Soap scheduling has changed again this week, here's when EastEnders is on for the rest of the week...

EastEnders fans will find another change to when their favourite soap is on once again this week.

The scheduling change comes after the soap was moved from Friday night last week to make way for Comic Relief 2021.

This Friday (March 26th) will see a live Six Nations Rugby match between France and Scotland aired at 7.30pm, straight after the One Show.

Friday night’s EastEnders will instead be shown on Thursday evening, bringing fans a double bill of the soap.

Thursday 25th March will see EastEnders air at 7.40pm and 8.05pm, with one episode running straight after the other.

MasterChef will then follow the EastEnders double episode at 8.30.

What happens in Thursday’s double episode?

Thursday’s two episodes of EastEnders will see Vinny in trouble when he goes on a job for Kheerat and finds a dead man in the car.

Vinny’s pleased with Kheerat gives him an opportunity to prove himself and get involved with the family business.

But he’s left annoyed to find he is just being a driver for one of Stas’ associates.

However, things take a grim twist when Vinny gets in the car and finds the businessman is dead.

Shocked by the unexpected turn of events, what will Vinny do next?

Elsewhere, Kush lands himself in Gray’s bad books after trying to have a romantic date with Whitney, Callum celebrates his 30th birthday, and Jean has got some good news for Stacey.

There is also drama for Ruby when she goes to her doctors appointment and learns she might have endometriosis, which could affect her fertility.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.