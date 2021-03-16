EastEnders fans get a double helping of their favourite soap on Tuesday night...

EastEnders viewers are in for a treat tonight (Tuesday 16th March) with the soap airing twice in the same evening.

Fans of the show will know that EastEnders is usually on at 7.30pm on a Tuesday, but tonight will see a second episode air straight afterwards at 7.55pm.

The reason for the schedule shake up is because Friday will see Comic Relief 2021 on BBC One from 7pm until 10pm.

There will be two episodes of EastEnders on Tuesday evening, nothing on Wednesday as always, and then the usual Thursday evening episode at 7.35pm.

What happens in Tuesday’s double bill?

Tuesday night’s double bill will see the fall out of Chelsea’s drugs storyline as her suitcase gets searched at the airport.

Will she make it to Ibiza with Caleb’s drugs?

Or are there yet more twists and turns to come in this storyline?

Sharon and Kathy are also faced with Gavin’s death and decide to go along to his funeral together.

But while they’re there a mysterious man called Zack catches their attention… but who is he? And what is his connection to Gavin?

Peter also finds himself caught in the middle of Ash and Suki’s standoff.

When Suki accuses Ash of throwing her career away because of Peter, the new couple hope things will get cleared up at Ash’s hearing.

But will things go to plan, and can Ash get her job back?

As well as saying goodbye to her biological dad, Sharon is faced with another huge milestone this week when she packs up her belongings at The Vic.

She might not have been behind the bar in the pub for long, but Kim Fox is determined to give her a farewell party nonetheless… sponsored by her new dating company Foxcatcher, naturally!

This week EastEnders airs Monday 8.05pm, Tuesday 7.35pm and 7.55pm and Thursday at 7.35pm on BBC One.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.