It's finally back!

Holby City is back this evening for the first time in nearly three months. So when is Holby City on tonight?

Holby City will start at the later time of 8.15pm this evening. And the episode will run for 45 minutes, rather than the usual one hour.

Unusually, there will also be a double bill beforehand of EastEnders, being shown at 7.35pm and 7.55pm.

Holby City will then be followed by the first in the new series of MasterChef: The Professionals.

The evening schedule for BBC1 on Tuesday 10th November looks like this…

7pm The One Show

7.30pm EastEnders

7.55pm EastEnders

8.15pm Holby City

9pm MasterChef: The Professionals

10pm BBC News at Ten

What will happen in tonight’s Holby City?

Ric will awake from his coma following surgery and discover that the world has changed as the hospital is gripped by the Covid-19 pandemic. Ric is soon returning to action but is it too soon in his recovery? We know that actor Hugh Quarshie is leaving the series after 19 years as Ric, so we expect things to quickly build up to his exit storyline. Could they kill Ric off?

Meanwhile, when Holby was last on viewers were in floods of tears when terminally ill Essie Di Lucca passed away before getting the chance to marry Sacha Levy.

But amazingly Sacha is set already for a new romance! Ex-Emmerdale actress Sian Reese-Williams is joining Holby as patient Jodie. Soon, a spark develops between Sacha and Jodie. But Sacha’s friends are worried about his strange behaviour.

“Sacha has Complicated Grief Disorder, which means you become the opposite of who you normally are, so he’s behaving appallingly – he’s snapping at people, he’s angry – because he just cannot escape this grief that he has for Essie.

“In one scene he tells Jac: ‘I wish I’d never known Essie’. Of course, that’s not the case but he’s completely locked in his grief – it’s like he’s in a maze and can’t find his way out, ” explains actor Bob Barrett, who plays him.

Holby City is on Tuesdays at 8.15pm on BBC1.