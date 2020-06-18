Don't worry, Doctors will be back

Doctors has gone off air for its traditional summer break.

So when will Doctors be back on BBC1?

Well the BBC has still to officially confirm when the daytime hit will return to our screens. However, it seems likely that Doctors will be back in the autumn. Most likely Doctors will return in September.

It’s not a new thing for Doctors to go off air during the summer and it’s not the only soap currently off air. EastEnders had to take a break in filming because of the coronavirus and the soap is not expected to be back for a few weeks.

We will update this article when the BBC has confirmed when Doctors will return. But don’t worry Doctors fans it will be coming back!

Doctors did recently do a special extended lockdown episode, which is still available to watch on BBCiPlayer.

It was the final episode of the show before its annual summer break. And it explored what the surgery staff had been up to during life under lockdown.

The one-off episode was filmed remotely by the Doctors cast.