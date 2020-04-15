Jac's not impressed Holby isn't on!

Holby City is no longer on air with the last episode going out on Tuesday 14th April.

Don’t worry the show will return, but the Casualty spin-off is currently off air.

So, why is Holby City not on?

Well, filming has been stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic. Filming has also stopped on a number of other shows including sister show Casualty, plus EastEnders, Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Doctors and Hollyoaks.

This has meant that less episodes of the soaps are going out each week. Fans have complained that the changes have meant there’s no soap to watch on Thursday evenings.

When will Holby City return?

We don’t know yet. The BBC hasn’t confirmed a date. A lot will depend on how long the lockdown lasts and when the Holby City cast and crew can get back to filming.

What happened in the final episode before the break? Contains spoilers!

Xavier ‘Zav’ Duval died! Yep, the medic met a tragic end as he tried to expose his nemesis Cameron Dunn.

Zav was rushing to the police station with the evidence he need to prove that Cameron (Nic Jackman) had left Chloe’s husband to die, when he was struck by a bike. He was sent flying into the air and whacked his head on the kerb, dying from a brain injury.

Actor Marcus Griffiths told us all about Zav’s demise in an exclusive chat. Talking about what he enjoyed about the part, he said: “I think the best thing about playing Zav is that I never knew where he was heading from one minute to the next.

“I remember when Zav and Donna (played by Jaye Jacobs) first got together and I thought: ‘Oh, now his character is going to evolve in a completely different way’.

“I’d like to think Zav’s changed a great deal since he started. I’d say the best thing about playing Zav has been growing with him – I’ve just loved getting to know him.”

Holby City is shown on BBC1.