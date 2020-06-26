White Lines star Angela Griffin gives update on season two

The hit Netflix series could return for a second season...

White Lines was a global hit for Netflix, making it into the top 10 across the world.

The crime drama series explores the mystery of DJ Axel, whose body was found in the desert 20 years after his disappearance.

Following this revelation, his sister Zoe (Laura Haddock) travels from Manchester to Ibiza to find out what happened.

It was was created by Money Heist’s Álex Pina, and there could be potential for a second season.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, White Lines’ actress and former Corrie favourite Angela Griffin said she “really really wants” there to be another season.

In the series, she plays Anna, one of the original friends who left Manchester for Ibiza in 1996.

She soon finds herself caught up in the scandal surrounding DJ Axel’s mysterious death.

Speaking to presenters Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins, she said, “I really, really want there to be another one. It’s such an amazing show to be part of.”

Angela added, “And it’s done so well! We were top 10, I think, up until the day before yesterday, in the UK. We made it number one all over the world. The Netherlands, Germany, I think at one point we were number one in 41 countries.

“It’s what everyone needed right now, to escape to Ibiza and have all those incredible vistas. An escapist show.”

With many people’s holidays effected by lockdown, White Lines has provided plenty of sun, sea and scandal for viewers at home.

And if we’re lucky, we might be treated to even more of it in the future.

Angela concluded by saying, “I really want there to be another series. We’re kind of all sat waiting now, waiting for the call.”

A second series certainly seems likely, after Axel actor Tom Rhys Harries teased the news to LADbible.

He said, “I know that there are recces happening for season two; they’re location scouting, if and when that goes ahead – or that was happening prior to the global pandemic.”

Fingers crossed!