Will there be a season two of the much-loved Netflix show?

There’s sad news for White Lines fans, because it has been confirmed that the Netflix series won’t be returning for a second series.

Actor Daniel Mays, who played Marcus Ward in the drama, announced the news on his Instagram page yesterday.

White Lines, created by Money Heist’s Álex Pina, was a global hit for Netflix and made it into the top 10 across the world.

The crime drama series explores the mystery of DJ Axel, whose body was found in the desert 20 years after his disappearance.

Following this revelation, his sister Zoe (Laura Haddock) travels from Manchester to Ibiza to find out what happened.

Back in June White Lines’ actress and former Coronation Street favourite Angela Griffin told Good Morning Britain that she “really really wants” there to be another season.

Sadly it looks like Angela, as well as the show’s legion of fans, is going to be left very disappointed.

Daniel’s big announcement

Daniel announced on his Instagram yesterday: “Following the reports in the press over the last couple of days, and for all those asking me on here, it is with a heavy heart that I post the White Lines season 2 ship has well and truly sailed.

“Huge thanks, respect and admiration for the ride of a lifetime.

“Love to the incredible case and crew and to all the managing fans for watching around the globe.

“Your support for the show meant the world to us, so thank you. Farewell Marcus… you were my favourite.”

Fans were quick to comment on the upsetting news, with one stating: “Gutted about this…. it’s the best thing on Netflix this year.”

While another fan decided to take action: “How many signatures would a petition need to get that boat back on the water?!”

Another viewer agreed: “NOOOOOO! Please say it isn’t so. Best thing on Netflix EVER.”

You can watch season one of White Lines on Netflix now.