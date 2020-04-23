What happened to DJ Axel in Ibiza?

If you’re looking for a new thrilling Netflix crime series, White Lines is for you.

This new ten-parter lands next month. Here’s everything you need to know…

What is Netflix series White Lines about?

Twenty years after Manchester DJ Axel’s mysterious disappearance from the White Isle, his body is found on a beach.

His sister Zoe (Laura Haddock) is determined to find out what happened, and returns to the Spanish island for answers.

Zoe’s investigation leads her through a thrilling world of dance clubs, lies and cover-ups.

To make things more complicated, she has been forced to take matters into her own hands as the police won’t touch a two decade old case.

Zoe must confront the darker sides of her own character to better understand her brother’s death.

The series was created by La Casa De Papel’s Alex Pina.

Who stars in White Lines?

Laura Haddock is joined by an all-star cast for this original series.

Marta Milans (Shazam, The Pier), Juan Diego Botto (Good Behavior), Nuno Lopes (Saint George, Lines of Wellington), Daniel Mays (Line of Duty), Laurence Fox (Victoria, Lewis) and Angela Griffin (Turn Up Charlie, The Detail) complete the line up.

Any one of these characters could’ve been involved in the mysterious death of Axel. Will Zoe trust any of them?

Where was the series filmed?

White Lines was filmed between June – October 2019 in the Balearic Islands including Majorca and Ibiza.

These idyllic locations are sure to be a visual feast for viewers, and it seems we won’t be stopping at season one either.

According to Majorca Daily Bulletin, “plans are already in place for the filming of the second series in Majorca.”

“This will be in September and October, almost a year after filming for the first series was concluded.”

Is there a White Lines trailer?

Yes! Netflix released an official trailer, which you can watch below.

White Lines lands on Netflix on 15th May.