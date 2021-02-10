The Masked Singer finalists - all you need to know about the final three celebrities left in the competition...

The Masked Singer finalists will be taking to the stage on Saturday for the grand final, but as Sausage, Robin and Badger are finally unmasked, who will be hiding behind those elaborate costumes?

As soon as series two hit our screens on Boxing Day, fans of the nation’s favourite guessing game knew this was going to be a series to remember.

Over the last few months we have seen some huge names from the celebrity world be unmasked, but now it is time to see which of the final three will take home The Masked Singer crown for 2021.

Fans have got their theories about The Masked Singer finalists Sausage, Robin and Badger… but have they guessed correctly?

Here is everything you need to know about The Masked Singer final…

What time is The Masked Singer UK final on?

The Masked Singer UK final will air at 7pm on Saturday 13th February on ITV.

Who is on the panel for the final?

The four regular series 2 panelists, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan will be back for the grand final.

They will also be joined by Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts, who won the last series.

Nicola was unmasked as Queen Bee after beating Katherine Jenkins as Octopus and Jason Mansford as Hedgehog in the final.

Who is Sausage?

Fans have been convinced that Stacey Soloman is behind the brilliant Sausage costume since the start of the show.

But some strange happenings on Sheridan Smith’s Wikipedia page has left eagle-eyed fans suspicious that she could be Sausage instead.

On her page, it had been edited to state that she had starred on the Masked Singer as Sausage, but has since been changed. A note on the edit history now reads “changed she WAS sausage to she is suspected to be”.

While Wikipedia is not a 100% reliable source, this edit suggests that judges and fans predictions that Sausage is Sheridan could be true after all!

So far we’ve been told that Sausage has a “strong connection to the beach and the coast”, “loves a bit of glam’ and that she’s ‘no-nonsense”.

Sausages also said in her VT: “Sausages aren’t often the subject of fairy tales, but maybe that’s about to change, because this little Sausage has some tales to tell.

“I could tell you I snagged myself a king, or how I was once on the menu for a princess. I’m a true romantic, and I guess one of my favourite tales was getting to see some very important people say for better or worst.”

Other famous names that have been linked to Sausage include Ella Henderson, Maya Jama, Stacey Dooley, Joss Stone, Leona Lewis, Pixie Lott and Meghan Trainor.

Who is Robin?

Robin has impressed the panel with his amazing voice, but his moves have also attracted plenty of attention.

Fans are convinced that it could be JLS singer Aston Merrygold hiding behind the Robin costume, but Westlife star Nicky Byrne has also mentioned and so has Olly Murs.

Over recent weeks Robin’s clues have mentioned representing his country, starting out as a performer by doing impressions, and a number of Westlife songs have been referenced along the way, too.

After one performance Robin said: “I had so much fun out there, I felt like I was in a world of my own.” and another time he mentioned flying without wings – both of which are famous Westlife hits.

In his last VT Robin said: “This Robin might have a red breast, but he’s also known for being blue. Starting out in any career at a young age means you have to grow up fast.

“As a Robin I’ve evolved quickly. You could say my discovery was almost accidental.”

As well as Aston Merrygold, Nicky Byrne and Olly Murs, Craig David has also been mentioned, along with Lee Ryan, Gareth Gates and James Blunt.

Who is Badger?

Badger fans thought that perhaps Good Morning Britain’s Ben Shephard could be hiding in the fury costume, but now they have turned their attention to Jamiroquai’s Jay Kay.

Some clues have referenced not being recognised in public, and there’s also been hints about hats throughout the competition.

Badger said: “So far in the competition, just like my career, I’ve been remaining anonymous.”

Jay Kay is known for wearing large hats and fans have speculated that he’s using Badger’s giant mask to hide his identity this time. In addition to this, Badger has previously stated he was “on cloud nine” and that’s the name of one of Jamiroquai’s tracks.

There’s another clue that could be linked to the Jamiroquai song, Canned Heat. Viewers have seen oil and tin cans throughout the competition.

Badger’s clues have also made a lot of references to Christmas including gifts and snow. Badger said: “Spreading cheer shouldn’t just be for Christmas, it should be 365 days a year. I’ve been blessed and humbled to have such a platform, and try to use it to give back.”

Other names mentioned by fans and the panel include Robin Thicke, Michael Buble, Louis Walsh, Matt Baker and Peter Andre.

Which celebrities have already been unmasked?

Alien – Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Seahorse – Mel B

Swan – Martine McCutcheon

Grandfather Clock – Glen Hoddle

Bush Baby – John Thomson

Blob – Sir Lenny Henry

Viking – Morten Harket

Harlequin – Gabrielle

Dragon – Sue Perkins

