Who DIES in the Coronation Street Christmas episodes? One cobbles favourites is set to meet a grisly end

Here's our line up of possible victims in the Christmas shooting on Coronation Street...

Coronation Street has confirmed that a cobbles favourite will die this Christmas as a sensational promo for the seasonal episodes is released.

The video, which gives fans a glimpse of what to expect from the Christmas episodes at the end of the month, shows our Weatherfield favourites gathering in the Rovers for a festive celebration.

However, it’s not all mulled wine and cheer, because a few cobbles residents are looking shifty… especially Gary Windass…

But while the bullet in a box confirms that the terrifying gun siege that has been hinted about is going to take place, which cobbles residents will find themselves in the firing line?

Maria Connor, Shona Ramsey, Michelle Connor, Gary Windass, Robert Preston and Ali Neeson all have little gift boxes in their hands, and with Gary’s containing a single bullet, does that mean they’re all in danger from being shot?

It has been hinted in the press that Gary’s nemesis Derek is set to bring terror to the cobbles as he goes on a gun-wielding rampage at Christmas… but which of the six cobbles favourites will find their Christmas turn into a living nightmare?

While Coronation Street tends to shy away from death on Christmas Day, it seems this year the soap could be heading in a new direction.

When quizzed at a recent press day about whether there would be a Christmas death, Coronation Street boss Iain Macleod confirmed: “I suppose so, yes!”.

Iain also admitted that stirring things up a bit this year wasn’t a decision that was made lightly… “On other soaps it is relatively common (for someone to die at Christmas) but not necessarily on Coronation Street. Anything like that is a tough decision.

“Killing a character, regardless of whether it is Christmas or not is a really tough decision. I’m fully aware that these aren’t just characters, there’s an actor and a human being that plays the part. But ultimately I think actors understand that you want to tell the best possible story.

“The outcome of the Christmas episode is the best possible one in respect of the storyline. We thought long and hard about it, but the stories justified the decision.”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.