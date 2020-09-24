The new series starts on BBC One in October...

Next month will see the return of Who Do You Think You Are? to BBC One as some very famous faces unravel their family history.

The award-winning genealogy show is back with David Walliams, Jodie Whittaker, Ruth Jones and Liz Carr all appearing in the four-part series.

As the celebrities dig into their family past, there will be tears, shocks and tragedies, as well as laughter and some surprising revelations…

Jodie Whittaker

Jodie Whittaker, best known for her roles in Doctor Who and Broadchurch, learns the truth behind a family myth surrounding her great uncle’s sacrifice in WWI.

Jodie will also unearth some uncomfortable truths about her great-great grandfather in Yorkshire.

Speaking about the journey the show took her on, Jodie said: “I discovered people and events that I had no idea existed before this.

“I was lucky to go home and see my Mum and Dad, lucky to see places I’d never been to before, and lucky to meet and shake hands with (!) some wonderful and intelligent people whose insight into history blew my mind.”

David Walliams

In his episode, Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams will discover a great-great grandfather who, after becoming blind, forged a career as a travelling entertainer.

Walliams also uncovers a more tragic story surrounding his paternal great grandfather’s experiences following WWI.

David said: “I’m delighted to have taken part in the series. I started off the journey knowing very little about my ancestry.

“In making the programme I found out lots of family history I would never would have learned of. I was pleased to discover that being an entertainer runs in the family.”

Liz Carr

Next up is Silent Witness star Liz Carr, who investigates an ancestor’s role in an attempted murder.

Speaking of her episode, Liz said: “I have loved every moment of discovery, of following in the footsteps of my ancestors and learning how the past really has informed my present.

“Before doing Who Do You Think You Are? all I really knew about my ancestors was that they had died but now I know that they lived and how they lived.

“I like knowing that, I like knowing who they were and I feel very proud to be related to them.”

Ruth Jones

Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones also made some surprising discoveries about her ancestors, including a family connection to the origins of the National Health Service.

“Filming Who Do You Think You Are? was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had,” confessed Ruth.

“I feel so privileged to have been taken on this spectacular journey into my heritage and to have discovered so much about my ancestors.”

Who Do You Think You Are? returns to BBC One in October.