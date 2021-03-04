Who is Goliath in Bloodlands? Fans think they’ve cracked the case

Fans believe they've solved the Goliath mystery already!

Who is Goliath in Bloodlands? That’s what everyone who’s watching the James Nesbitt thriller wants to know right now.

Episode two of Bloodlands ended with such a twist that it has loads of fans speculating on the identity of the mystery killer. Whilst (spoilers!) the episode ended with DCI Tom Brannick himself being accused of being the mystery assassin, fans aren’t so sure.

In fact, several of them are determined that Tom Brannick’s wife, Emma, must be the mysterious killer.

Who is Goliath in Bloodlands? Why might Emma be Goliath?

One fan pointed to the importance of the postcards that have appeared at the new crime scenes. They believe Emma might be using them to send Tom a cryptic message.

The cards all feature the giant shipyard crane nicknamed Goliath, and the first one was hidden in Pat Keenan’s car. Clearly, whoever put it there knew it would have some special significance to Tom.

This means someone with prior knowledge of Goliath must be trying to communicate with the police, perhaps leading them to some new revelation about the cold case.

Earlier in the episode, DS Niamh McGovern met “Dinger”, a crime scene investigator in a pub. He told Niamh that Emma was an intelligence operative for 14 Intelligence Company. Perhaps she stumbled upon some info she shouldn’t have, faked her own disappearance (as Dinger believes) and is now trying to get Tom to solve the case?

Tom and Niamh are also looking for a woman in connection with Pat Keenan’s disappearance. As of right now, we don’t know what that mystery woman looks like, so there’s a possibility she could be Emma after all!

Is Tom Goliath?

Tom is far from a clean cop now, having killed Adam Corry at the end episode two. However, Jane Franklin has suggested that Tom might have also killed David Corry for having an affair with his wife.

Goliath could have provided Tom with a perfect opportunity to bump off his wife’s secret lover. As he was part of the original cold case, he could have made David’s murder look like a Goliath abduction. So, he might look like Goliath to Adam Corry but possibly isn’t the original assassin. This might explain why he isn’t all that surprised that the third body on the island turned out to not be his wife after all.

Could Emma really be Goliath? Or will it be Tom after all? Or is it someone else? We’ll have to wait to find out!



