It's the question every Line of Duty fan is still asking... WHO. IS. H?

Who is H in Line of Duty? Please tell us!

Line of Duty Season 6 is almost here and fans couldn’t be more excited.

After the pandemic threw production for the new series into chaos, we have been waiting an agonising two years to get answers to all those questions Series 5 conjured up – with the most important being, who is H?

We have put all the clues, theories and suspects together in one place – but who do you think is the fourth and final rogue officer? Or are there more?!

What do we know about H so far?

H is – or we think is – not one but four corrupt officers. H is a code name referring to a group of senior ranking corrupt police officers within the Central Police.

The revelation that H was not just one individual but actually a group of officers was revealed by DI Matthew Cottan (Craig Parkinson) as his dying declaration in Series 3.

In the Series 3 finale Dot was fatally injured after being shot three times, however, before he passed away he provided essential information about the group of corrupt officers by blinking when Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) got to the letter H.

However, it wasn’t until Series 5 that Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) noticed that in addition to Dot’s blinking he was also making tapping motions with his hands.

In footage recorded on a police bodycam, Dot could be seen using Morse Code to indicate the the letter H wasn’t necessarily the surname of a person, but a wider group.

In Morse Code H is four dots, leading the AC-12 gang to conclude that there are four senior raking members in cahoots with organised crime.

Who has been identified as part of the H line up?

So far the names that have been identified are Cottan himself, Derek Hilton and Senior Legal Counsel Gill Biggeloe, leaving one name that we are still yet to discover.

Who could be the final H?

Superintendant Ted Hastings

For a time in series 5 it was believed that our beloved Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) could in fact be H.

Not only had he started acting suspiciously, but he had also started to take on some of the traits of H (like the now-famous misspelling of ‘definitely’), leading to him being questioned about the crimes.

Thankfully Ted was eventually relieved of all charges when it was revealed he’d been set up, with his ‘best team’ coming to his rescue as they got their hands on some new evidence.

But have all the loose ends been tied up with Hastings? How much do we really know about what Ted gets up to when he’s not fighting rogue coppers with AC-12?

Could he still be one to watch for shifty behaviour as Series 6 unfolds?

Kate Fleming

In a shock twist fans have been speculating that the one and only Kate – one of AC-12’s finest – could in fact be H. They are basing their new theory on two things.

The first is that she looks suspiciously guilty in the new 15 second trailer (above) that has been released by the BBC ahead of the new series starting this month.

The second reason fans think Kate could be secretly corrupt is based on the fact she is so squeaky clean.

While both Steve Arnott and Ted Hastings have both had some slightly dodgy dealings in the past – Steve with his Lindsay Denton drama in series 2 and 3, and Ted with his financial dodgy dealings – but no one has anything on Kate. Yet.

Over the last few series she has been seen getting home late after work, but where has she been? Working hard to bring down dodgy police officers? Or secretly going rogue?

DCC Andrea Wise

There are two clues pointing to Detective Chief Constable Andrea Wise, played by Elizabeth Rider, being the last H. First was her determination to remove AC-12 from the investigation into Operation Pear Tree… perhaps because they were getting too close to uncovering the truth?

The second clue is that she was the one to order a separate inquiry into Ted Hastings… was it her plan to frame him for being H?

DCS Patricia Carmichael

Patricia (played by Anna Maxwell Martin) was brought in during Series 5 to investigate Ted Hastings… but her case against him totally fell apart at the last hurdle.

However some fans are convinced that her determination to put the spotlight on Ted was a way of covering her own shady dealings with organised crime.

Patricia is a Detective Chief Superintendent, could she be using her high ranking as a way of running her own team of dodgy cops?

PCC Rohan Sindwhani

We first saw Police and Crime Commissioner Rohan Sindwhani, played by Ace Bhatti, in Series 5, but while it looks unlikely that he has got what it takes to be the next H, he did seem very happy to sweep the disaster that was Operation Pear Tree under the carpet.

He spent a lot of time being advised by Gill, but was she using him to her advantage and he just let her call the shots? Or were they secretly working together?

Or could the final H be someone we haven’t met yet? With Series 6 starting soon, hopefully the wait to find out is almost over.

Series 6 of Line of Duty starts on Sunday 21st March at 9pm on BBC One.

You can also catch up on series 1-5 on BBC iPlayer.