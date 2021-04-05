Joe Exotic is the subject of Louis Theroux's latest documentary Louis Theroux: Shooting Joe Exotic. Here's everything you need to know about the Tiger King star…

Joe Exotic became a media sensation in March 2020 after starring in the hit Netflix series Tiger King.

A flamboyant and eccentric character, the series followed Joe at his zoo in Oklahoma, where he kept over 1000 animals, including 150 tigers.

But nine years earlier in 2011, documentary-maker Louis Theroux also met Joe as part of a film he was making about people who kept dangerous animals in captivity.

Tonight, Monday 5th April, Louis revisits the film in light of what has happened to Joe since, in a new documentary called Louis Theroux: Shooting Joe Exotic.

So who is the real Joe Exotic?

Born Joseph Allen Schreibvogel, Joe owned the 17-acre G.W. Zoo in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. A larger-than-life character, Joe lived on site at the zoo with his husband John Finlay.

As well as the zoo, Joe ran a cub petting road show that travelled around shopping malls across America. The show allowed members of the public to have their picture taken with a range of wild animals, but mainly tiger cubs.

The practice attracted the attention of Carole Baskin, an animal rights campaigner who runs Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida. But more of that later.

The Tiger King years

The reaction to the Netflix series was huge. Aired at the beginning of the first lockdown in the UK, people couldn’t believe Joe was real, or how crazy his life-style was.

Throughout the series, Joe was extremely vocal about his hatred of Carol Baskin and how much money she had allegedly cost him.

The feud became increasingly vicious. They both filled law suits against each other, Joe lost and ordered to pay Carole $1 million.

Joe then declared bankruptcy, which led to his friend at the time, Jeff Lowe, taking over the park to keep it out of Carole’s hands.

You really couldn’t make it up

The hatred between Carol and Joe escalated so much, Joe is now serving a 22-year sentence for the attempted murder of Carol Baskin.

In January 2019 a jury found Joe guilty of two counts of attempting to hire two different hit men to kill Carole. One of those was an undercover FBI agent.

Since being convicted the campaign to free Joe Exotic rumbles on. His fans claim he was set up and their calls even reached the Whitehouse.

His campaigners hoped President Trump would take up the case and free Joe. The pardon never came and Joe is still in prison to this day.

Louis reflects on his time with Joe

As the documentary comes to a close Louis reflects on his time with the controversial reality TV star. He remembers wanting to like him, but looking back he also sees what an unpredictable and fragile character Joe was.

The zoo keeper desperately wanted to be famous and he’s certainly found a fame of sorts.

‘The young man who dreamed of fame has been transfigured by captivity and now in 190 countries, in 62 different languages, he travels the digital ether,’ concludes Louis.

Louis Theroux: Shooting Joe Exotic is on BBC Two on Monday 5th April at 9pm.