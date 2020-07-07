Who Wants to be a Millionaire? fans feel ‘sick’ as ice cool contestant hits this Million pound question about The Queen!

It might have been a repeat, but everyone was gripped!

Who Wants to be a Millionaire? fans were left feeling sick with tension as ice cool contestant Davyth Fear reached the £1 million pound question.

Host Jeremy Clarkson was in awe as the Welsh geography teacher simply whizzed through the questions in the episode, which was actually repeated from last September.

Many, though, were watching the drama for the first time and it looked as if Davyth could be the first person to win a million pounds during Jeremy’s reign.

Amazingly, not knowing the £500,000 question, Davyth asked the audience and, despite facing losing a huge amount of money, he went with their answer!

Which of these condiments is the oldest, having been established since 1814 as stated on its label?

A HP Sauce B Heinz Tomato Ketchup C Colman’s Mustard D Hellman’s Mayonnaise

Thankfully, 61 per cent of the audience knew it was Colman’s Mustard.

“Chuffed for the bloke on Who Wants to be a millionaire,” tweeted one fan. “Top geezer winning £500k on Who Wants to be a Millionaire,” wrote another. “What a bloke,” said one amazed viewer.

Many were impressed at how calm Davyth remained, but the tension go to viewers! “Feel sick watching who wants to be a millionaire here,” said one fan.

Jeremy sill hasn’t had a million pound winner on Who Wants to be a Millioniare?

But even Davyth was stumped by the million pound question, which was about The Queen. It asked which actress was born in the same year as the Queen – Audrey Hepburn, Judy Garland, Marilyn Monroe or Julie Andrews?

Davyth phoned his friend but sadly he didn’t know either that the correct answer was Marilyn Monroe. Still, he went home with a cool £500,000!

One day Jeremy will get his million pound winner on Who Wants to be a Millionaire? Five people won the £1million prize while Christ Tarrant hosted the series.