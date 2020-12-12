Who Wants To Be A Millionaire returns for Christmas with some very special guests...

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire will see some very famous faces from the world of television join the lineup for a Christmas special this festive season.

We’re used to seeing people trying to answer their way to the million pound jackpot… but how will celebrities fare in the hot seat?

And who will manage to win some much-needed cash for their chosen charity?

Which celebrities will be taking part?

The first episode of the festive episodes will see Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan and Diversity star Jordan Banjo trying to answer their way to a million pounds for a good cause.

The second instalment of the Christmas episodes will air the following evening, and this time we will see Kym Marsh, Prue Leith and Ronni Ancona trying their luck in the hot seat.

Kym is better known to soap fans as former Coronation Street favourite Michelle Connor and she also presents Morning Live on BBC1 with Gethin Jones.

Pure is, of course, a much-loved judge on The Great British Bake Off, and actress Ronni is best known for her incredible celebrity impersonations.

When does Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Christmas special start?

The first festive episode is due to air on Boxing Day at 9.30pm, and the second episode will be shown the following day, December 27th, at 9.15pm on ITV.

You’ll be able to catch up on any episodes you might miss on the ITV Hub.

Will anyone win a million pounds in the Christmas Special?

Whether any of the five celebrities manage to make to the million pound jackpot is being kept well under wraps until the show is aired.

But host Jeremy has promised there will be all the usual Who Wants To Be A Millionaire tension that we know and love.

He said: “We have a great line-up of celebrities for these two special episodes. Even I had heard of most of them.

“There was Prue Leith who was so warm and wonderful and great fun, and Piers Morgan, who was… also on the show.

“Without giving too much away, there was some skilful game playing, some wild stabs in the dark and some moments of toe-curling embarrassment.

“So why not grab a mince pie, put your feet up and tune in!”

What else do we know about the Christmas special?

Just like in the main show, the contestants will be answering 15 questions, and they will also have four lifelines available to help them on their way.

Unfortunately there won’t be a live audience due to current filming restrictions, so instead of the usual ask the audience lifeline, the celebrities will each have two phone a friend options instead.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Celebrity Specials air on Boxing Day ay 9.30pm and on December 27th at 9.15pm on ITV.