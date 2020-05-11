Who Wants to be a Millionaire fans shocked as contestant ignores audience vote

The popular game show returned on Sunday...

Who Wants to be a Millionaire viewers were shocked by one player’s decision as it returned to our screens.

Jeremy Clarkson was back to host the popular game show on Sunday night, welcoming contestant Gary to the hotseat first.

He managed to reach £8,000 safely, but was stumped by a tricky question next.

Gary’s £16,000 question was “Which other Steven Spielberg film was released in the same year as Schindler’s List?”

His options were Hook, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Saving Private Ryan, or Jurassic Park.

He still had all his lifelines left by the time he reached the £16,000 question.

After some short deliberating, Gary decided to ask the audience for the correct film.

At times like this, the audience usually gives a response that’s overwhelmingly in favour of one answer.

But unfortunately for Gary, the results were closer than anticipated on this question.

16% of the audience said Hook, 24% said Indiana Jones, 31% said Saving Private Ryan and 29% said Jurassic Park.

Jeremy said, “That’s almost completely useless to you. Saving Private Ryan and Jurassic Park they’re equally split.

“Indiana Jones not far off… even Hook’s in with a shout.”

Gary agreed, deciding to take 50/50 to narrow the options down.

The computer left him with Hook and Jurassic Park and Gary opted for Hook despite it only receiving 16% of the vote.

Twitter users were shocked by the “odd” decision, sharing their thoughts with fellow fans.

One wrote, “Why did he go for HOOK when it was only 16% of the audience vote?!! Jurassic Park was virtually double the %. #whowantstobeamillionaire”

Another added, “That was an odd decision to ignore the audience, after the 50/50 their choice of the right answer was double that who voted for Hook #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire”

And a third said, “Out of them 2 hook had the least percentage of votes from the audience why would he go for hook #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire”

Unfortunately Gary only walked away with £1,000 instead of a potential £16,000.

Who Wants to be a Millionaire continues tonight at 9pm.