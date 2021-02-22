Last night's Who Wants To Be A Millionaire left fans shouting at their TV screens...

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire viewers were left stunned last night after a primary school teacher struggled with a question about Finding Nemo.

Dan Huxley was in the hot seat and managed to answer his way to the £8000 question.

However the game show contestant left the nation, and host Jeremy Clarkson, speechless when he didn’t know which fish in Disney classic Finding Nemo is blue.

Dan was given the four options, Marlin, Nemo, Dory or Bubbles.

Anyone who has seen Finding Nemo or the sequel Finding Dory will immediately know that the answer is of course Dory.

Given a lifeline

But despite the fact Dan makes a living out of teaching kids, he didn’t know the answer and was forced to use his lifelines.

First he called his dad, hoping that he might know the answer after watching films with his three grandchildren.

However, when his dad couldn’t give a confident answer, Dan was forced to use another lifeline, this time opting for 50/50.

Taking a gamble

The computer left contestant Dan with Bubbles and Dory as the remaining two options, and he took a chance and went with Dory.

But fans of the show were stunned that someone couldn’t answer such a seemingly straight-forward question…

When Dan discovered that he had guessed the answer correctly, he admitted his struggle with the question was embarrassing.

However, Dan got the last laugh when he went on to answer his way to £125,000 – a very respectable amount to take home from the show.

If you want to watch the moment Dan was faced with a Disney question he couldn’t answer, you can watch the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire clip below…

You can also catch up with episodes of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire on ITV Hub.