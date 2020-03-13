Bad news for EastEnders lovers...

Friday evenings usually sees EastEnders fans enjoy their last instalment of the soap for the week.

But tonight will be different because the smash hit BBC1 soap isn’t been shown.

EastEnders has been moved from tonight’s scheduling to make room for BBC Sport Relief, which will see famous faces from the world of showbiz getting physical in the name of charity.

While it may seem a shame that loyal EastEnders viewers won’t get their Friday fix, they were thankfully treated to a Thursday night double bill, so no episodes were amiss from this week.

Naturally, watchers dedicated to tuning in to life in Albert Square on the last evening of the working week will be disappointed by the news that their TV routine had been disturbed. But at least they have Sport Relief to enjoy!

‘I know there’s two episodes tomorrow but .. there’s none friday how are we gonna cope a whole 3 days without EastEnders like,’ one irritated fan penned on Twitter.

‘EastEnders schedule changing AGAIN because sport relief is on Friday I can’t keep up it’s like getting a new lesson timetable every week bl**dy h*ll,’ joked another.

‘Oh no how we going to cope,’ one more wrote in reaction to the news.

Tonight’s schedule will see the first half of Sport Relief 2020 run from 7pm to 10pm. BBC News at Ten will roll until 10:35pm, when Sport Relief will continue until 12:45pm.

Luckily for EastEnders fans, the soap will return at 8pm on Monday evening. Phew!