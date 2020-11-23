Why is Home and Away not on and when will it be back?

Home and Away fans will be missing their favourite soap today...

Home and Away fans looking for their daily Summer Bay fix will be left disappointed today because the soap has gone on its annual Christmas break.

Every year Home and Away goes off air for a seasonal break over the festive period and this year that break starts today (Monday 23rd November 2020).

Long-time fans of the soap will already know that Home and Away’s Christmas break is there to keep the gap with the episodes going out to Australian fans.

Over in Oz the soap takes an annual break for Christmas, meaning that we have to have a break in the UK so that we don’t catch up with Australian scheduling.

When will Home and Away be back?

While the last episode of 2020 went out on Channel 5 on Friday 20th November, Home and Away won’t be back on our screens until January.

We are still waiting for confirmation on what date the soap will return, but as soon as it has been announced, we will update you.

Fans will now have to wait until the new year to find out what happens to all of their favourite Summer Bay characters the soap is paused for a few weeks.

What happened in the last episode of 2020?

Viewers will be eager to see what happens to Dean Thompson after he ran away from Summer Bay with his son, Jai Simmons at the end of last week.

After the fight over custody for Jai turned nasty between Dean and Amber, Dean’s rash decision to take his son will lead to a huge fall out.

But just how much trouble is Dean now in? All will be revealed in January…

If you’re missing your Australian soap fix, tune into Neighbours on weekdays at 1pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.