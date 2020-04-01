Home and Away fans have got a bit of a wait for their next Summer Bay fix...

Home and Away fans might notice something is missing from the Channel 5 scheduling today as the Australian soap is reduced to just two episodes a week in light of the recent coronavirus outbreak.

Fans of the Summer Bay drama will now have to wait until Friday to find out what happens in the latest storylines.

In an official statement from Channel 5 a spokesperson announced: “As a result of Covid-19, we have taken the decision to reduce the number of episodes for Neighbours and Home and Away from five to two per week for both soaps so that our viewers can continue to enjoy them for as long as possible.

“Both programmes will air on Monday and Fridays, effective from Monday 30th March.”

All other soaps have made amendments to their scheduling for the same reason.

Monday’s drama saw new family The Paratas’ spending their first night sleeping in their car after being thrown out of their home for not paying the rent.

Marilyn decided the best way to repay Ari for helping her through the hospital siege trauma was to invite him and his family to live with her and John – but of course John didn’t exactly welcome them with open arms.

Also on Monday Mackenzie bit the bullet and tried online dating again, but it all turned sour when her ex, Jason, turned up as her blind date and started blackmailing her for cash.

But if you can’t wait to find out what happens next in Summer Bay, here are some teasers to keep you going until the end of the week…

Marilyn and John continue to clash over the Paratas moving in, and eventually Ari manages to persuade Roo to let him stay in a van and he will pay her once he has got a job.

Eventually John agrees to let Gemma and Nikau to stay at their house, but he warns them there is a time limit and gives them two weeks to find alternative living arrangements.

Also, Mackenzie is mortified when Dean gets her ex Colby involved in driving Jason out of town.

But that’s not all… Mackenzie is also embarrassed as this proves that she was attempting to date again for the first time since she and Colby split.

However, while things might be well and truly over between Mackenzie and Colby, Dean has got a proposition for his best friend. What will Colby say when he reveals a shock request?

Home and Away will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays and Fridays at 1.15pm and 6pm on Channel 5.